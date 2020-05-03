While we enjoy the extra hour of sleep in the fall, we dread springing forward on the second Sunday of March. Daylight Saving Time (DST) is not used everywhere in the world. In fact, it is very unpopular. Only about 70 countries around the world change their clocks to account for Daylight Saving Time. Most are in North America, South America and Europe. China, Japan and India are a few examples that don't fall back or jump ahead through the year.

The idea of Daylight Saving Time was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin. However, modern Daylight Saving Time was first suggested in 1895.

Why use it?

Some studies show that DST helps reduce the amount of energy used by a population. On the other hand, some studies disagree about its saving of energy. It's also said that DST could lead to less road accidents and injuries. This is regarding the amount of daylight outside and the amount of people using roads during certain hours. In addition, other studies claim that moving back and forth an hour contributes to a negative effect on mental health. As you can tell, the world has mixed feeling about DST.

Less than 40% of counties across the globe use DST. There have been talks over the years to stay on standard time or to permanently move to DST. Arizona is the only state in the United States that does not observe DST.

KIII Staff

With all that being said, don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night. There is a bright side and that is days will be longer. The sun will set closer to 7:30 PM. Days will continue to get longer as we approach the summer solstice in June.