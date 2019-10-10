CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This time of year, many folks become antsy for Fall weather and cooler temperatures. We've got a taste of it in the forecast, but not until Friday afternoon. Thursday will be more like Summer, with highs in the 90s and heat index values over 100. Cooler air is not too far away, though. As of 7:26AM Thursday, the cold front that will eventually work through South Texas is in the TX Panhandle; where temperatures are in the 40s in Amarillo.

Oct. 10 - 7:26AM Texas Temperatures

kiii

The cold front will work through the Coastal Bend Friday, around noon in Corpus Christi. Don't let Friday morning fool you. It'll feel more like Summer still with plenty of humidity and warm temperatures in place. The front will not pass through Corpus Christi until around noon time, and that's when the noticeable changes will roll in. I grabbed two screenshots of our Futurecast simulated clouds/radar/temperatures to illustrate how quickly things will change; one at 11:30AM and the other at 3PM. The best shot at showers/isolated storms will be focused around the arrival of the cold front and decrease the farther into the afternoon we get. Temperatures will drop quickly from the 80s, down to the 60s as the front passes. Some forecast guidance wants to put temperatures into the 50s before sunset! Rainfall totals around a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

FUTURECAST 11:30AM, Friday

kiii

FUTURECAST 3PM, Friday

kiii

After the front passes your location, winds will become gusty from the north; sustained between 20 and 30 mph with higher gusts likely. Along with cooler temperatures, the north winds will usher in much drier air, dropping dew points into the 50s and 40s - bye, humidity!. Friday evening will be cool and with the breezy north winds in place, you may need to take a light jacket to area high school football games as temperatures fall into the low 60s.

Cold Front Timing Windows and Details

kiii

Muggy Meter

kiii

By Saturday morning, Temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Cloud coverage is expected to stick around Saturday. The combo of clouds and cooler air in the wake of the front will keep high temperatures in the low 70s, Saturday - about 15° below seasonal normal. North winds will gradually relax through the day, Saturday. Sunday will be warmer, but still cooler than normal, with highs near 80 under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures rebound into early next week, back to near 90. A bit of a rollercoaster ride between Thursday and early next week.

Next 3 Days

kiii

Forecast High Temperatures

kiii