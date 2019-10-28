CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Halloween can be a mixed bag of weather as cold fronts come into and exit the region often this time of year. Halloween temperatures in Corpus Christi have ranged from the 20s, to the 90s. Back in 1993, we had a low temperature of 28° and in 1947, Corpus Christi had a melting chocolate high of 95°. Over the last ten years, high temperatures have been in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. The average high temperature on Oct. 31 in Corpus Christi is 81° This year is forecast to be well below average and the coldest in over a decade, thanks to a strong cold front arriving Wednesday night.

Wednesday Night Cold Front

A strong cold front will work into the Coastal Bend Wednesday night/Thursday morning(close to midnight). The front will bring showers and storms into the forecast as it passes through. There will be some lingering showers Thursday morning, but rain chances will be finished Thursday afternoon as skies begin to clear. The cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s Thursday and will likely be in the mid to low 50s the evening of Halloween. North winds will also be strong at 20-30 mph with higher gusts.

With the cold front arriving close to midnight, 'official' high temperatures will depend on when the front arrives and that can be deceptive. High temperatures can happen just after midnight when cold fronts come through early in the morning. For example, temperatures may be in the 70s after midnight and a cold front sweeps through around 2am, dropping temperatures into the 50s for the remainder of the day. The high for that day would be in the 70s; but the entire day would have been spent in the 50s. This can be confusing when looking at phone APPS, because they simply pull a high temperature from the 24 hour day. When cold fronts cause 'midnight highs', your app may indicate 70s for a day, when almost the entire day is spent in the 50s - tricky!

Cold Front with Temperature

Concerning Wednesday night's cold front - if it comes in after midnight, high temperatures on Oct. 31, will likely register in the 70s even though temperatures in the wake of the front will be much cooler than that for the remainder of the day. Regardless of timing, temperatures in the 50s on Halloween this year would make it the coldest Halloween in the last decade. The coldest high temperature on record is 62° (1991) - see top graphic. Low temperatures have been far colder. Morning lows have been as cold as 28°...that happened the morning of October 31, 1993. That record will NOT be in jeopardy. Temperatures Halloween may look something like this:

• 12:01AM - 73° (high temperature for the day)

• 7AM - 58°

• NOON - 57°

• 5PM - 56°

• 10PM 53°

• FRIDAY MORNING - Mid 40s

Some forecast guidance is suggesting an even stronger/colder surge of cold air. As of Monday writing, there's still about 36 hours to refine the forecast as better data becomes available, so we will adjust accordingly. Trick-or-Treaters should be prepared for cold/windy weather Thursday night.

Trick or Treat Forecast

Forecast high temperatures

