WEATHER BLOG: Smoke from Agricultural Burns in South Texas Skies

Each Spring, agricultural burning takes place in Southern Mexico and Central America. Smoke often travels over the gulf and into our atmosphere with southerly winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Having lived here for nearly a decade, I can say that an artificial precursor to consistently warm weather in the Coastal Bend is the smoke that arrives in the Springtime (usually April) from agricultural burns in Southern Mexico and Central America.

These burns happen every year and when long fetches of southeasterly wind move in from over the gulf (image above), smoke from the burns to our south often arrives with the wind. Southerly winds are stronger in the springtime thanks to storm systems tracking across the middle of the US. The low pressure those storm systems create draws moisture (IE south winds) into them from the Gulf of Mexico.

The current batch of smoke in the atmosphere can be seen as haze, but it isn't terribly thick. I snapped these two photos at red lights on my dinner break. You can easily see that the sky has a haze to it.

There will be haze (smoke) Wednesday, too. The air quality forecast will be moderate - sensitivity experienced by a few people, but not everyone.

A cold front stalling in the region Wednesday night should reduce the smoke and another one Friday night should push it off-shore for the weekend.

That being said, we probably aren't done with the smoke from agricultural burns to our south, yet. These last for about a month and any time we get steady southerly flow, we will likely see the return of some smoke in our atmosphere.

