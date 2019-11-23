In South Texas, we experience our own four seasons. These are known as Spring Trees, Summer Grasses, Ragweed and Cedar Fever. Moreover, the climate of the Coastal Bend contributes to seasonal allergies. Your first thought may be the temperature swing. A cold front swings through and your body begins to acclimate and may struggle. There's more to it.

The weather can stir things up. For example, pollen is stirred up into the air when it's dry and windy causing symptoms to spike. When it rains or when it's humid, the water in the air weighs down the pollen bringing certain counts down. With the exception of mold. Mold in the air has the tendency to build after big rain events. Factors such as humidity, warmth, wind and rain play a huge role in keeping pollen counts up across South Texas. Also, depending on when we see our first freeze, this can prolong pollen counts. While we have seen a few cold snaps since the start of Fall, we haven't seen an official freeze in Corpus Christi. On November 12th, we certainly got close. Our official morning low was 34 degrees. We still have the rest of Fall and Winter to go.

The pollen in our area ranges from season to season. From ragweed and pigweed in the fall to mold and mountain cedar through winter and spring. It depends on the season. The more rain we receive in the spring, the greater the mold count is in the air. With more frequent cold fronts in the fall and winter, air transports allergens like mountain cedar from the Texas Hill Country. In addition, when conditions are more windy and dry with cold fronts, the atmosphere is more conducive to a higher pollen count with more mixing at the surface.

Other winter time allergies you may not realize include dust and pet dander around the house. Typically, during the winter months, it's cooler outside. We tend to stay inside more. This leads to more bonding time with pets and seasonal allergies. On top of that, South Texas has a rich history in agriculture meaning more trees, pollen and flowering plants. In fact, a couple years ago, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, voted a city in deep South Texas the worst place to live if you suffer from allergies. This was McAllen, Texas which is outside our viewing area.

While allergies disappear in regions across the country, the opposite happens for South Texas. This area is a refuge for outdoor allergens. Allergens such as mold, ragweed, trees, grass and many more. These spike during different seasons. Understanding the climate of our area is important. Due to the climate here in the Coastal Bend, warmth and humidity dominate year round. This has a considerable influence on seasonal allergies.