CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the midst of Summer, heat index values regularly top out over 100° throughout the Coastal Bend. I often get the question - 'Why does it always feel hotter in Alice/Kingsville?' Case in point, check out today's heat index forecast. Almost always, there is a swath of land between roughly HWY 77 and HWY 281 that will observe higher heat index values than the rest of the area. Here's why -

kiii

The answer to why some locations observe higher heat indices compared to other lies with our prevailing wind direction and orientation of the Texas Gulf Coast compared to that wind. The prevailing summertime wind is out of the south/southeast in South Texas. This direction parallels the Texas Gulf Coast as winds come in from the south. In the graphic below, you can see how coastal locations get much more of a wind right off the water, while inland locations don't have much of a gulf influence at all. This has an effect on what heat index values look like. The area of land between HWY 77 and HWY 281 is far enough removed from the gulf to get high air temperatures, but close enough to the coast to get in on higher humidity levels - thus, the high heat index values.

kiii

NOTE: With less humidity, air temperatures get higher in the Brush Country, along and west of HWY 281, compared to the coast, where air temperatures are cooler because of higher humidity levels.

kiii