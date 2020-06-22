CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weber Bingo Hall has announced they will be closed until July 4 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee tested positive for the virus on Thursday. The bingo hall closed this past weekend to allow other employees to get tested and sanitize the facility.

No information regarding other employees test results has been released.

Weber Bingo joins other local businesses that have closed.

