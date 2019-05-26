CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — May 27th, 2019
ROSE HILL MEMORIAL DAY
Guest Speaker to be announce
Welcome by Susan Delmonico
Placing of flags on Veterans graves' by Moody High School Rho Kappa National Honor Society
Time: 11:00 am
May 27, 2019
SEASIDE MEMORIAL DAY
Location: On the grounds of Seaside, 4357 Ocean Drive
Time: 1 p.m.
The ceremony will include Guest Speaker Colonel Gail E Atkins, USN, Commanding Officer of Corpus Christi Army Depot, a welcome address from Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, and an Invocation by Msgr. Richard Shirley.
May 27th, 2019
SHERRILL PARK MEMORIAL DAY
Location: Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park
Time: 10 a.m.
May 27th, 2019
VETERANS CEMETERY Memorial Day Ceremony
Location: Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
9974 I-37 Access Rd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410
Time: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
May 27th, 2019
ROCKPORT MEMORIAL DAY
In honor of the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces, a special Memorial Day Observance will be held.
The ceremony will include presentation and posting of the colors by the ACISD Naval Junior ROTC, musical tribute and performance of the "National Anthem" by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, and a "Report of Units" from the American GI Forum Post & Unit #324F, Carl Morrison American Legion Post & Unit #363 & Sons of the Legion, and Stewart-Wendell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3904. This is the 34th consecutive year of the Memorial Day Observance in Rockport.
Location: 2 p.m.
Time: Veterans Memorial Park on Austin Street
The event is free and open to the public.
May 27th, 2019
USS LEXINGTON MEMORIAL DAY
Time: 2 p.m.
In honor and remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, there will be a Commemoration and Wreath Laying Ceremony on board the USS Lexington Museum on Memorial Day.
Ceremony Boy Scout Troop 6 from Brownsville, Texas will conduct a flag retirement ceremony on the Flight Deck.
The public is invited to bring flags for this special ceremony.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — May 27th, 2019