CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — May 27th, 2019

ROSE HILL MEMORIAL DAY

Guest Speaker to be announce

Welcome by Susan Delmonico

Placing of flags on Veterans graves' by Moody High School Rho Kappa National Honor Society

Time: 11:00 am



May 27, 2019

SEASIDE MEMORIAL DAY

Location: On the grounds of Seaside, 4357 Ocean Drive

Time: 1 p.m.

The ceremony will include Guest Speaker Colonel Gail E Atkins, USN, Commanding Officer of Corpus Christi Army Depot, a welcome address from Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, and an Invocation by Msgr. Richard Shirley.



May 27th, 2019

SHERRILL PARK MEMORIAL DAY

Location: Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park

Time: 10 a.m.



May 27th, 2019

VETERANS CEMETERY Memorial Day Ceremony

Location: Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

9974 I-37 Access Rd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410

Time: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.



May 27th, 2019

ROCKPORT MEMORIAL DAY

In honor of the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces, a special Memorial Day Observance will be held.

The ceremony will include presentation and posting of the colors by the ACISD Naval Junior ROTC, musical tribute and performance of the "National Anthem" by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, and a "Report of Units" from the American GI Forum Post & Unit #324F, Carl Morrison American Legion Post & Unit #363 & Sons of the Legion, and Stewart-Wendell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3904. This is the 34th consecutive year of the Memorial Day Observance in Rockport.

Location: 2 p.m.

Time: Veterans Memorial Park on Austin Street

The event is free and open to the public.



May 27th, 2019

USS LEXINGTON MEMORIAL DAY

Time: 2 p.m.

In honor and remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, there will be a Commemoration and Wreath Laying Ceremony on board the USS Lexington Museum on Memorial Day.

Ceremony Boy Scout Troop 6 from Brownsville, Texas will conduct a flag retirement ceremony on the Flight Deck.

The public is invited to bring flags for this special ceremony.





