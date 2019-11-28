New Buffalo Street- (Global Optics/Spectrum Cable)

Starting, Monday, December 2, 2019, contractors will have the eastbound outer lane temporarily closed from Carrizo Street to North Carancahua Street. The work is expected to last approximately a week.

Carroll Lane – McArdle Road to Houston Street (E13097, Bond 2014)

Carroll lane continues as one way southbound between Brawner Parkway and Gollihar Road.

Coopers Alley & Mesquite Street - (City Utility IDIQ, IPR South Central)

Contractors will continue to perform utility work along Mesquite Street at the Coopers Alley intersection. This work will require Coopers Alley to be closed between North Carancahua Street and Mesquite Street. Mesquite Street will be reduced to one lane through the Coopers Alley intersection.

Everhart Road – Holly Road to South Padre Island Drive (18014A, Type B)

Northbound and Southbound traffic are on the west side (southbound lanes) between Bonner Drive and Holly Road. Northbound and Southbound traffic will continue as one lane for both directions.

Northbound traffic on Everhart Road will be allowed to make left turns at the Holly Road intersection. Left turns from Southbound Everhart Road traffic will still be restricted.

The right turn lane on Holly Road will continue to be closed but right turns onto northbound Everhart Road will still be allowed from the right travel lane.

The east side of Bonner Drive and Everhart Road intersection will be closed. Left turns for both northbound and southbound Everhart Road traffic will be restricted during the intersection closure. Through traffic on Eastbound Bonner Drive will be detoured around the intersection closure. Local traffic needing to access Bonner Drive between the closure at Everhart Road and Nelson Lane can do so from Nelson Lane.

Flato Road – Bates Road to Agnes Street (E15110, Bond 2014)

Construction progresses on Flato Road as contractors continue working on installing underground utilities along this stretch of road. Flato Road will continue as ONE WAY southbound only between Agnes Street and Bates Road. Construction warning signs and detour signs will guide traffic around the closure. Northbound traffic on Flato Road at the Bear Lane intersection will be open to local traffic only.

Bates Road will continue to be closed to all traffic at Flato Road. Traffic needing to travel eastbound on Bates Road to get to Flato Road will continue to follow the detour in place to guide them around the closure. Bates Road, between North Padre Island Drive and Flato Road, will be open to local traffic only.

Gollihar Road – Weber Road to Staples Street (E13087, Bond 2014)

Construction along this stretch of Gollihar Road continues as final punch list items are addressed. Various lane closures may be required.

Holly Road

The westbound lane, from Rodd Field Road to Ennis Joslin Road, is closed. Holly Road is reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic in the eastbound direction only.

North Beach Area Road Improvements & Area Beautification (E12127/ E12129, Bond 2012)

Construction on North Shoreline Boulevard continues with various lane closures within the work zone.

Rodd Field Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Yorktown Boulevard (E15112, Bond 2014)

Rodd Field Road between Brooke Road and Airline Road/Slough Road remains ONE WAY northbound. Traffic traveling southbound on Rodd Field Road is being detoured onto Saratoga Boulevard to Airline Road. Only local traffic should continue past the intersection of Rodd Field Road and Saratoga Boulevard.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction along Yorktown Boulevard at the intersection of Rodd Field Road. “STOP” signs are installed to allow the intersection to operate as an all-way “STOP” condition. This traffic control requires a closure of Bay Drive at the intersection at Yorktown Boulevard.

Slough Road – Rodd Field Road to Amethyst (18042A, Type B)

Slough Road will continue as ONE-WAY traffic (westbound) between Boomerang Drive and Pennine Way. Local traffic traveling eastbound will be detoured at Boomerang Drive. One-way traffic flow is expected to last several months.

Ametrine Drive is open to traffic.

Staples Street – Kostoryz Road to Brawner Parkway (E12095, Bond 2012)

Traffic has been shifted to the north side of Staples Street. Motorists traveling northbound and southbound on Staples Street will continue as two lanes between Kostoryz Road and Texan Trail. Left turns are prohibited at the intersection of Staples Street and Kostoryz Road.

Kostoryz Road is reduced to one lane approaching Staples Street. Left turns are prohibited at the intersection of Kostoryz Road at Staples Street.

Texan trail intersection will remain closed on the south side of Staples Street.

Benys Road (Strike LLC)

Contractors will be implementing a temporary lane closure from Clifton Drive to Hall Avenue, as needed, to assist with off-site work. Flaggers should be present to direct traffic. This closure is expected to last approximately 2 months.

Everhart Road – (AEP)

Everhart Road (northbound lanes), utility contractors will continue to implement a temporary right lane closure between Bonner Drive and Corona Drive. This lane closure is an extension of the project lane closure and will be implemented on a daily basis for utility work.

Ft Worth Street- (AEP)

Contractors will temporarily close the northbound lane of Ft Worth Street between Stirman Street and Cullen Street. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic around the closure. Work will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. This closure is expected to last several weeks.

Glenoak Drive- Flour Bluff Drive to Waldron Road (AEP)

Contractors will be implementing temporary lane closures on the eastbound lane of Glenoak Drive. Flaggers will be present to guide drivers around the closures. This work will begin from 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m. Work is expected to last a couple of months.

Greenwood (TxDOT Emergency Utility Work)

Utility contractors will continue to implement the following lane closures.

Southbound Greenwood Drive: The right lane will be closed starting approximately 600-feet north of the South Padre Island Drive Intersection. Southbound traffic will then shift to the east, into the left turn lane, and continue as one lane through the intersection.

Northbound Greenwood Drive: The center turn lane will be closed starting 600-feet south of the South Padre Island Drive intersection and continue as two lanes through the intersection.

Howard Street- (AT&T)

Contractors will continue to implement a one-lane closure, westbound, from Culberson Street to Coke Street. Flaggers should be present to direct traffic around the closure. Closure is expected to last several weeks.

Morgan Avenue (AEP)

Westbound Morgan Avenue will continue to be reduced to one lane starting at Ocean Drive and will continue to 10th Street.

Eastbound Morgan Avenue will also continue to be reduced to one lane between 10th Street and Ocean Drive.

7963 Sedwick Rd (Strike LLC)

Contractors will continue to implement a temporary lane closure, as needed, to assist with off-site work. Flaggers should be present to direct traffic. This closure is expected to last approximately 2 months.

Staples Street (AEP)

AEP contractors will continue daily temporary lane closures on northbound Staples Street between Brawner Parkway and Anderson Street. Temporary lane closures are estimated to be in place for weeks and will be done daily between 8 a.m and 4:30 p.m.

