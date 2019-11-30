DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad man is upset about a FedEx employee's behavior after he tossed a package instead of "laying it down" on his porch.

Mike Williams says he was at work when he checked his doorbell surveillance footage and noticed the FedEx workers' action.

It's not the first time something like this has happened with couriers in our area.

Earlier this year, a Mebane viewer shared a video from her Ring doorbell that showed a USPS mailperson driving onto their lawn and tossing a package from the truck window.

The post on the Ring app received over 1,300 views and about a dozen comments from neighbors saying they had caught their local mailperson doing the same thing and filing a complaint.

There's even a website called Don't Throw My Package dedicated to highlight situations where residents have caught delivery persons throwing packages when delivering them.

We've reached out to FedEx for a response and their policy if an item shipped by the company is damaged after being thrown without care. We're still waiting for their response.

