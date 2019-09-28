SAN ANTONIO — Passengers and crew members on a flight preparing to take off from San Antonio International this week were greeted to some pre-flight chaos when two baggage handlers began fighting.

The brief incident was captured on video, which shows one worker straddling and pinning the other one down as they struggled for about a full minute Thursday afternoon.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review was the first to break this story.

KENS 5 reached out to San Antonio International Airport officials, but haven't heard back. However, airport officials told the Tribune-Review that, while no arrests were made, officers from the San Antonio Police Department did issue citations to both individuals.