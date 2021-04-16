What in the fish?! Fish smacks trucker's windshield after dropped by bird over I-73

Barry Poff was crossing Randleman Lake when...SPLAT! Is that a fish?!

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Rolling down the highway, you're bound to have some bugs splatter on your windshield. But, a fish?!

It happened to a truck driver on I-73 in Randolph County. A bird dropped an unlucky fish from the sky, right onto Barry Poff's windshield as he was crossing Randleman Lake.

Video from the truck's windshield shows the moment when the bird flies by and drops the fish.

The video was posted on social media by Ward Transport and Logistics, a trucking company based in Charlotte.

The video doesn't have sound, so it's unclear how Barry reacted to a fish smacking his windshield. He pulled to the side of the highway after that. We're going to talk to Barry on Friday to find out if he flinched! We'll be sure to bring you an update.