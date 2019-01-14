Spanning about 9,155 acres, Gearhart Ranch is nestled among the Davis Mountains in Jeff Davis County.

The property, which has been a working cattle ranch since 1890, has hit the market at $30.45 million. Amid rolling, pastoral terrain, Gearhart Ranch offers an eight-pasture livestock management plan, in addition to a system of eight wells that feed 46 troughs across the property.

While the original Gearhart Ranch totaled about 32,000 acres, the remaining piece features the headquarters of the once-larger operation.

The headquarters building is situated along the Davis Mountains' scenic frontage loop about 30 miles west of Fort Davis on State Highway 166. The three-bedroom main house has an office studio, and the foreman's lodging, tucked near a rock outcropping, boasts adobe walls with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A sentry house was also added to the property recently near the road.

Amenities suited for a working ranch include multiple barns, cattle pens and a saddle house.

Courtesy of Hall and Hall

Tyler Jacobs of Hall and Hall is co-listing the property with James Sammons III of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

For sportsmen, game at Gearhart Ranch spans from mule deer, javelina, dove and quail to elk, antelope, black bear, mountain lion and aoudad.

The region boasts the setting for iconic film "Giant," starring James Dean, Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson. The movie was shot about 10 miles away from Gearhart Ranch.

The listing notes that the buyer might be someone who "will operate the ranch in a legacy fashion while enjoying the recreational and wildlife components."

The ranch is currently hosts part of the operations for Wagyu Excelente Meats, LLC, which has a presence in Midlothian at Hi View Ranch as well.

Adjacent to Gearhart Ranch is Livermore Ranch. Listed at $17.5 million, the owners of both ranches agree that there would be an advantage in the properties being sold to the same buyer.

Courtesy of Hall and Hall

Where Livermore Ranch and its more than 4,100 acres offer exceptional privacy, Gearhart Ranch fronts the area's scenic frontage loop.

Livemore Ranch has a six-bedroom adobe-brick lodge, in addition to be being wholly inclusive of Brooks Mountain. The property is accessed via an easement on a gravel road through two neighboring ranches.

Gearhart Ranch and Livermore Ranch have about two miles of shared property line, and would be ideal for a buyer seeking exclusivity amidst the "Texas Alps."

Jacobs and Sammons are also co-listing Livermore Ranch.

