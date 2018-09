SAN ANTONIO - Who says only kids can have themed birthday parties?! Hector Cuellar Jr. celebrated his 35th birthday with a Whataburger photoshoot.

His friend Louie Villarreal took the photos.

"In honor of celebrating 35 years on this earth, I went big on my birthday pictures. Shoutout to Louieā€˜s photography, Jony for letting me use his studio and Nicole for capturing the behind-the-scenes... And of course Whataburger for always being there for me," Cuellar said in a Facebook post.

