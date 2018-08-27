Country music artist Randy Rogers recently celebrated his birthday and he received a sweet surprise from Whataburger.

The burger joint knows Rogers is a superfan so they gifted him with a pair of one-of-a-kind, custom Whataburger boots.

“We know how much he loves Whataburger’s Fancy Ketchup and hope he loves these boots just as much,” a Whataburger's spokesperson said.

Whataburger presented Randy with the exclusive boots backstage during the first-ever Texas Summer Jam in Dallas. The Randy Rogers Band performed at the festival.

The popular fast food chain recently celebrated their 68th birthday on August 8.

