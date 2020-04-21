CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For years he owned the stripes convenience store chain. Susser sold it about six years ago for nearly $2 billion. Now his holding company has a majority interest in affiliated bank a firm doing business in Dallas and Austin.



Susser also owns the Corpus Christi athletic club.

Susser said he was shocked to find out that the Governor wanted him to be a part of the advisory board that's going to help reopen Texas.

Susser says the board is already met once before it was ever announced to the public.

“We were given our marching orders and they asked from the task force Chairman Mr. James Huffines to gather information and anecdotes and sort it in an organized manner to the task force for the governor's consideration that's an ongoing process I've already made a number of suggestions to pass along input and will continue to do so in these coming weeks.” Said Susser.

Susser would not share with 3News what some of those suggestions were, but his expertise is in retail and oil.

With the downturn in the oil prices, he expects a long hard climb out of this recession that the pandemic has thrown us into.