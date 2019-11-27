PORT NECHES, Texas — One of the major questions we've been getting today -- what's on fire at the TPC Group Plant in Port Neches?

According to Mike White, the Jefferson County Emergency Management coordinator, there are a couple of chemicals housed at the facility.

His crew is treating it like it's the most serious, Butadiene. It is a colorless gas with a gasoline-like odor, used to produce synthetic rubber products like tires, plastics and other chemicals.

Long-term exposure has been associated with cardiovascular disease and cancer. That's why the air quality will continue to be monitored.

White says the TCEQ is on scene to monitor air quality. We'e reached out to them, but haven't heard back. He does say the wind is working in the favor of response crews.

Because there are still questions about the air quality, there is a shelter in place.

According to a spokesperson for the plant, their focus is safety and also minimizing any impact to the environment.