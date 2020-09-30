What is Multisystem inflammatory syndrome? Local health experts explain

Dr. Jaime Fergie, an infectious disease specialist from Corpus Christi says the condition is very rare.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since Tuesday, 3News has been updating the community of the four children with a different disease related to COVID-19.

Public health director Annette Rodriguez confirmed with 3News yesterday those four children are from Nueces County.

The four children in Nueces County have been treated for an illness similar to the ‘Kawasaki disease’ and health experts said, they all had one thing in common.

"What they realized was that these children had COVID in the past. Usually three, four or five weeks before they develop this," said Dr. Jaime Fergie, an infectious disease specialist from Corpus Christi.

Dr. Fergie says these children have been treated for ‘Multi-System.

Inflammatory Syndrome’ or MIS-C. The ages of the children affected range from nine months old to 17 years old. Dr. Fergie says the condition is very rare, but not a surprise.

"It was always expected that we were gonna see this because it’s happened all over the world wherever there have been COVID cases," said Dr. Fergie.

Dr. Salim Surani, a Pulmonologist treating COVID-19 patients in Corpus Christi said MIS-C affects multiple organs at once, and there are similar symptoms parents need to be on the look out for.

"Heart, kidney, brain, liver, GI tract. It’s not a simple condition. Anytime your kid has a fever of over 38 degrees, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, a rash, those are the red flags," said Dr. Surani.

Even though it is ‘not a simple condition,’ Dr. Fergie said, the goodnews is that a majority of children treated for MIS-C will make a full recovery.

"They get very sick, there’s no question about that, but we can take care of that. We have the physicians, the doctors,

the nurses, and therapist and facilities that will allow us to take care of these children," said Dr. Fergie.