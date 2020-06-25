What you need to know about Nueces County’s mask order

3News Bill Churchwell reports the latest information from local officials.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are just hours away now from the Judge Barbara Canales mask order going into effect for Nueces County.



The order which is in response to the local spike in positive cases of COVID-19 is set to begin just after midnight tonight.

The order mainly affects big box stores.

In fact places like H-E-B and Walgreens already have signs posted asking customers to put it on.

“Next week it could get higher and so I want everyone to be on notice that things are changing rapidly, and public health demands we could do more.” Said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.



“I think we can overcome this if everybody will just responsible like you are being asked, because what is going to happen, I really believe this, we could look at a shut down and that is the last thing we need or want.” Said Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn.