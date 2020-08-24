What you need to know when preparing for a hurricane during the pandemic

Preparing for a hurricane is never easy. Preparing during a pandemic is even worse. So, how do you stay safe from the storm and coronavirus?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to preparing for a hurricane this may not be your first rodeo but this one will be different. Evacuation routes, evacuation zones and shelter sites are all being re-evaluated thanks to the pandemic. So, don't assume information will be the same as in years past. Be sure to check now to find out what has changed.



One of the biggest problems during a pandemic hurricane is shelters. Most shelter sites are reducing capacity to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Leaders are encouraging residents who must evacuate and have the resources to go to a hotel instead of a shelter.