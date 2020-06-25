x
Whataburger gives birthday shoutout to 1-year-old son of East Texas football coach

Happy 1st birthday, Coby! "Whataday" it must have been!

LINDALE, Texas — An East Texas football coach's family is celebrating their son's 1-year-old birthday with a little help from Whataburger!

Lindale High School football coach Chris Cochran and his wife, Lindsay, dressed up their son, Coby, for his milestone birthday photoshoot and even included his favorite Whataburger meal. The fabulous photos were taken by Calie Anne Photography in Lindale.

Whataburger caught wind of the photos and also joined in on Coby's birthday festivities!

