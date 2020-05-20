Whataburger is offering customers a free burger with the purchase of another burger.

The promotion runs through May 25 and customers who purchase one Whataburger online get a second one for free. The offer is redeemable online or through the app only and you must have a Whataburger account.

The offer is also only available at participating locations.

Whataburger is still offering its curbside pickup, which was available while restaurant dining rooms were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Man who allegedly threw meat and lettuce at H-E-B cashier not arrested, cited for assault and given trespass warning

RELATED: Whataburger offers buy one, get one free burgers

RELATED: Whataburger introduces curbside pickup option for app and online orders