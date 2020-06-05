CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, Nueces County commissioners agreed on plans to move forward with the land where the old harbor bridge sits. Nueces County commissioners agreed on plans to split acres on the land between the County, City and Port of Corpus Christi.



The highlighted areas on these maps indicate the excess land. All three entities have different ideas on how to use that land.



The Port has an idea for a public park, while the city wants to reconnect several streets in the area known as 'the cut.' The county will try to develop land where the old county courthouse sits at the edge of the sea district.



County Judge Barbara Canales says since the county doesn't have a planning department, they need someone to look out for the county's interest to make sure all available land will end up in local government hands once demolition is complete.



“We've been working on this project as a coalition for a year now with the city of Corpus Christi and the Port of Corpus Christi," Judge Canales said.

“To show that we've been working as a coalition and working also with TX-Dot.”

No cost was included in the endorsement, which is expected to be determined later. Commissioners approved gap strategies run by Jeff Barton, to represent the county in the coalition. That group will ensure that the land will return to local entities.

