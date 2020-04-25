CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County officials say they have enough test kits to be able to continue the laboratory work they're doing at the health department.

Monday the old memorial hospital will host more COVID-19 drive thru testing.



Health officials say they need to get a better cross-section of residents to determine the extent of the spread of the virus.

So, they are going to need to test more people and they need the test kits the state promised to have here by today.

“They called me twice and got me all excited and they asked me you know can you do oral pharyngeal instead of nasal pharyngeal or both and I said absolutely we can do whatever you have. Can you do cold vtm instead of the regular and I said yes we have the capacity because we have refrigerators here to be able to hold the cold temp, but we have not received it yet." Said Director of the city health district Annette Rodriguez.

Officials say of the 83 tests conducted yesterday in Nueces County all 83 came back negative.

The COVID-19 drive-through testing set for Monday already has at least 60 people signed up.