While you may be afraid of sharks, they should probably be more afraid of you...

Many of us are probably heading to the coast sometime soon. While you may be afraid of sharks lurking in the water, they should probably be more afraid of you.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks may be the top predators in the ocean but their population is plummeting.

A study in the Journal Nature found the number of sharks and rays has plunged 70% since 1970.

During the early 2000s up to 273 million sharks were being killed every year.

While we may be scared of these perfect predators they actually play an important role in keeping our oceans healthy.

So why are so many sharks disappearing?

The short answer is overfishing.

While some countries have set limits are banned shark fishing entirely, many have not.

The problem is made worse by the fact that sharks reproduce slowly, so it can take a long time for the population to return.

Still, cape cod in massachusetts is seeing a surge in sharks in recent years thanks to seals.

The region almost wiped out it's seal population to cut down on competition for fish.

A 1972 law changed that and now the seals have returned.

Along with the animal who sees them as a tasty snack, sharks.

In fact it is now a great white hot spot.

Leaders and lifeguards are stepping up protections so swimmers don't become a snack as well.