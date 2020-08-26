News
Padre Island beaches closed as Hurricane Laura makes its way to TX/LA border
While Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border, we might see effects in the form of tidal surge along our coastal beaches.
Author: KIII Staff
Published: 4:43 PM CDT August 26, 2020
Updated: 5:01 PM CDT August 26, 2020
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While
The City of Corpus Christi tells 3News that due to the rising wave heights expected in Corpus Christi, beaches on Padre Island will be closed.
Fire Chief Dale Scott with Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 said the wave height exceeds the ESD's boat rescue capabilities. The US Coast Guard will be responding to rescue calls.
Nueces County leaders have also activated a virtual Emergency Operations Command Center to monitor any effects.
Whitecap Beach
Dangerous beach conditions with large swells being observed at low tide. This is a perfect example of how impacts can be felt far outside the forecast cone. Here is a video from Whitecap Beach #txwx #stxwx #lauraPosted by
US National Weather Service Corpus Christi Texas on Wednesday, August 26, 2020