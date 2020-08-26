Padre Island beaches closed as Hurricane Laura makes its way to TX/LA border

While Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border, we might see effects in the form of tidal surge along our coastal beaches.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border, we might see effects in the form of tidal surge along our coastal beaches.

The City of Corpus Christi tells 3News that due to the rising wave heights expected in Corpus Christi, beaches on Padre Island will be closed.

Fire Chief Dale Scott with Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 said the wave height exceeds the ESD's boat rescue capabilities. The US Coast Guard will be responding to rescue calls.

Nueces County leaders have also activated a virtual Emergency Operations Command Center to monitor any effects.