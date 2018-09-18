If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, was mortally wounded in a shooting in Rancho Cordova on Monday.

Stasyuk was a four-and-a-half-year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

He and his partner were responding to a report of an issue with a customer at a Pep Boys auto parts store on Folsom Boulevard when the shooting happened.

ABC10 is told Stasyuk had just gotten married in March 2018. He appeared in a student success video for Sacramento State University in 2016.

