Why kids are not receiving vaccines just yet; a look at the trials currently underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Currently, both Pfizer and Moderna are running clinical vaccine trials in young children. It is important to keep in mind children are not just little adults. Young kids may need different doses and not all age groups are the same.

That means a six-month old may need a different dose than a three-year-old.



Experts say finding that right exact dose takes time. Pfizer's vaccine study focuses on three age groups: six-months to two, 2 to 5, and 5 to 11. They should have data for the five to 11 age group by September. They hope to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization the same month.



That authorization process could take weeks. Data for the younger age groups could be ready shortly after September.



Moderna is focusing on the same age groups but has not revealed a timeline yet. Bloomberg is reporting that Pfizer has agreed to supply the U.S. with another 200 million doses to ensure kids will have access. 65-Million of those doses will already be tailored for pediatric shots so they could be available immediately after authorization.



