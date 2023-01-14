Widespread power outages impact customers from southside to Shops at La Palmera area

Power has been restored to impacted areas as of 8:08 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were on the roads near SPID and Staples Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday -- then you may have noticed multiple power outages in the area.

AEP Texas Director of Corporate Communications Omar Lopez confirmed to 3NEWS that areas from Holly and Airline Road to the Shops at La Palmera were impacted.

Lopez told 3NEWS that the cause of the outages was the result of issues with an underground primary line that runs underneath Airline Road.

