Widow of late corrections officer speaks out, is considering legal action against Sheriff's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The widow of Raul Salazar is speaking out for the first time since her husband, a sergeant with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, died from complications due to COVID-19. That happened back in late-August.

On Monday, she spoke to the media and said she is exploring what options are available to her to take legal action against the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

Priscilla Salazar publicly announced her intent Monday afternoon, said she went with an out-of-town lawyer to alleviate any problems she might run into politically.

Raul Salazar awas 52 when he died. He had a long career in law enforcement, climbing the ranks to become a sergeant with the Sheriff's Office. His widow said he was admitted to the hospital on July 24, where he remained until his death on Aug. 23. She said her husband got COVID-19 while on the job.

Priscilla Salazar said her husband was reassigned to the jail and then put on the COVID-19 floor of the hospital guarding inmates who had the virus, despite presenting a document from a doctor stating that it would be better for him to be in a low-risk setting because of his preexisting conditions.

"My sole priority is to ensure the safety of the rest of the deputies and jailers so no other family has to live this nightmare I'm going through, ever," Salazar said.

Salazar said at this point she does not know if her husband's death will be listed as in-the-line-of-duty, which would grant her family certain death benefits.