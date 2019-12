CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History will be unveiling a special new exhibit from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm on Thursday, December 12th called Wildlife in Focus Contest 10 Traveling Exhibit.

The event is FREE and complimentary wine and cheese will be provided.

The Wildlife in Focus Photo Exhibit will showcase 280 new winning photos shot by more than 50 photographers representing more than 40 ranches.

