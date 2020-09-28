Will polling data change after the first presidential debate?

Texas A&M Kingsville Professor Travis Braidwood gives a closer look at the topics likely to be brought up and how it impacts voters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The latest national poll from ‘FiveThirtyEight’ a reputable data polling website that looks at the electoral vote shows Joe Biden seven points ahead of President Donald Trump, but could the numbers in this poll change after Tuesdays evenings presidential debate?

Travis Braidwood is a Political Science Professor at Texas A&M Kingsville and studies election data.

Braidwood says the debate may not sway voters as much as we think because it all comes down to who tunes in.

“Who's watching the debates? High information voters. What are high information voters? Decided voters. So, it's essential looking for affirmation of your candidate,” said Braidwood.

Braidwood says the topics that will be discussed during the debate are ones that voters are passionate about and may not budge on. They include the records of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the supreme court, COVID-19, the economy, election integrity and race and violence in America.

“For example, do you think racial issues matter? Democrats view that as highly important. It's like 70-something percent. Republicans are like 20 percent,” said Braidwood.

So, what large impact does the debate have?

“You will see more uptick in spending, so you'll get more donations as a result of the debates,” said Braidwood.