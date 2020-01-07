Will the beaches be open this weekend? Most won't be. Check this list of Coastal Bend beach closures before you go.

Padre Island Seashore will be temporarily closing from Thursday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. until Tuesday, July 7 at 6:00 a.m.

Mustang Island

Mustang Island is only allowing residents entry if they have a reservation.

All reservations for 4th of July weekend are sold out. This includes

Mustang Island is continuing to limit beach access to provide space for visitors to practice social distancing.

Mustang Island State Park is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8am-5pm and closed Monday through Thursday.

Kleberg County Beach

In light of the recent spikes of COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend, Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid signed an order Wednesday morning that will close area beaches until July 11.

The Kleberg County order applies to North Padre Island beaches but does not include Baffin Bay or Cay de Grullo Beach.

Like the Nueces County order, the Kleberg order prohibits vehicular traffic on the beach; however, those wanting to swim, surface or exercise can still make their way to the beach on foot.

Padre Island Seashore

In coordination with Nueces County, the City of Corpus Christi, and Port Aransas, Padre Island National Seashore will be temporarily closing this weekend.

The closure includes all park beaches and overnight beach camping.

Here are the locations that are closed until further notice.

Malaquite Visitor Center

Malaquite Campground

Bird Island Basin Campground

The City of Corpus Christi

All beaches by the bay and eight regional parks will be closed from Friday, July 3 to Tuesday, July 7.