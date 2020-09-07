William Street in downtown Corpus Christi could be renamed 'Lomax Street'

William Street has had that name since 1852.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early next week, Corpus Christi city leaders will be looking at renaming William Street to Lomax Street.

The landmark commission is against the idea because William Street has had that name since 1852. William Street sits between North Lower Broadway and North Shoreline Boulevard.

Janet Maxwell, who owns the only three properties along that street, asked the city to change the name in honor of the work downtown businessman Brad Lomax has done over the years.

It also will help to clear up confusion on emergency calls. There is another street in town called Williams.

“There was and has been for years a confusion with emergency calls going to the wrong William Street because of the 's' on the end,” City Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo said.

The Nueces County Historical Commission indicates in paperwork filed with the city that William was the name of William Mann who was one of the founding fathers of the city.

There is still Mann Street which everyone agrees was named after him. That street sits between North Shoreline and Mesquite.

