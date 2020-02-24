FLORESVILLE, Texas — An officer-involved shooting took place in a Walmart parking lot late Sunday night, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office said.

The original phone call to authorities claimed a man was in the parking lot with a gun.

When deputies arrived, they said the man stated, "Y'all are going to have to shoot me, y'all are going to have to shoot me," as his hands were in his pockets.

Authorities said they tried to talk the man down, but the man jerked his hands out of his pockets and the deputies shot at him.

The man died from his injuries. The Sherrif's Department said he is believed to be in his early 20s.

Authorities later found that the original phone call came from the man who was shot.

