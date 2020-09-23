Windfest 2020 canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Portland Chamber of Commerce says the event was too large to successfully modify changes.

PORTLAND, Texas — The Portland Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the Windfest this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for April 2, 2020. The event is set to take place April 9 through 11 next year.

“With all outdoor festivals and events being cancelled in the area and the current guideline’s put out by the state, it was the best decision to cancel and work towards an even greater event for 2021,” stated the Chamber of Commerce.

They say they understand canceling the event will have an economic impact on other non-profit organizations that gather their annual revenue from the event.

The Chamber of Commerce says the event is just too large to successful modify and change to implement a safety plan.