CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is often referred to as 'Star Wars Day' because it's 'May the Fourth be with you.'

Administration at Windsor Park elementary school used that to bring some entertainment to parents and students picking up leftover school supplies and materials.

The teachers and staff held lightsaber battles with pool noodles to lift the spirits of the families facing difficult challenges these days.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: