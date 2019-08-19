CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bluffalo Wings Company held a car show out in Flour Bluff on Sunday.

People were able to enjoy dozens of different styled cars.

Some attendees even got to pace race in some of them.

The goal of the event was to support local small businesses and create something new for the community.

"I've just been a car nerd for a while, so I enjoy car shows and stuff like that," event coordinator Martin Aleman said. "Flour Bluff doesn't really have anything going on and I'm originally from here so I wanted to bring two of those things together."

The money raised at Sunday's event is also part of their fundraiser to donate a car to a family in need this Christmas.

If you'd like to help, click here.

Organizers say they will be holding an event every second Sunday of the month to raise money.