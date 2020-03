CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Wings Over South Texas Air Show is officially canceled.

Organizers say they needed to call off the show due to the potential for spreading the COVID-19 virus. The show was supposed to take place April 4 and April 5.

If you purchased upgraded seating or chalet tickets, officials will be calling you to arrange a refund.

