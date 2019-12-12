CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Keep your children engaged in fun activities throughout their winter school break at the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Latchkey Department’s Vacation Station camp!

Whether they attend one day, two days, or the entire camp, you decide what works for your family.

Our trained and enthusiastic staff will keep boys and girls ages 5 to 13 involved in structured recreation in a safe and supervised setting.

The children will be creating arts and crafts, playing sports, participating in gaming tournaments, listening and learning from guest speakers and so much more.

Vacation Station camps are offered in collaboration with the Corpus Christi Independent School District and Calallen Independent School District during school breaks to serve the need of busy and working parents.

Breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks will be provided as part of the program. Parents are welcome to send a sack lunch with their child (no glass containers or microwaveable items, please).

► CAMP AT CORPUS CHRISTI ISD will be held Monday through Friday, December 23, 2019 – January 3, 2020 (closed December 25 and January 1), from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Galvan Elementary school located at 3126 Masterson Drive. The camp fee is $30 per child per day. ONSITE REGISTRATION will be offered at Galvan Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from December 17–19.

For your convenience, REGISTER ONLINE anytime from 9 a.m. on December 17 through 6 p.m. on December 19 at https://cclatchkey.egdata.com/parent_login.cfm.

► CAMP AT CALALLEN ISD will be held Monday through Friday, December 23, 2019 – January 3, 2020 (closed December 25 and January 1), from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Magee Elementary school located at 4201 Calallen Drive. The camp fee is $20 per child per day. ONSITE REGISTRATION will be offered at Magee Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from December 17–19.

Better yet, REGISTER ONLINE at your convenience anytime from 9 a.m. on December 17 through 6 p.m. on December 19 at https://cclatchkey.egdata.com/parent_login.cfm.

For more information and space availability, call (361) 826-3499 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click ‘Latchkey Program’).

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3499 at least 48 hours in advance.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests.

For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: