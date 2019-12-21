WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An elderly woman who fell while trying to get out of her home during a fire was saved by her neighbors.

Firefighters responded around 1:35 p.m. Friday to the home on 4th Street NE and caught flames and smoke shooting out from two bedroom windows, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Neighbors saw the smoke and ran toward the home, eventually noticing the woman on the floor. She had fallen while trying to escape, police say.

They kicked in the door and pulled her outside.

It's believed the fire started in a back bedroom, but the cause still is under investigation. Police say the woman was sleeping when the fire started.

"This takes the phrase, 'Neighbors helping neighbors,' to a whole new level," Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said in a news release.

"These neighbors risked their own lives to help someone in a desperate situation and prevented her from suffering significant injuries."

