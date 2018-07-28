Robstown (Kiii News) — We are continuing to follow Friday night's tragedy in Robstown. First responders are still on the scenes of the two locations where a total of 5 people were found deceased including the suspected gunman.

One of the crime scene locations was the Retama nursing home.

"I thought it was just a ladder that had fallen down. That's what it sounded like to me, " said Ruben Garcia. His father lives at the nursing home.

The shooting left 3 people dead at that location including the suspect.

"Then I heard somebody say run run, so we ran. I said let's go. Let's run," said Garcia.

Police say it happened around 7 p.m. at the facility in the 600 block of East Avenue J.

When authorities arrived, dozens of people gathered to watch the investigation unfold and check on their loved ones.

"I'm scared. I am desperate to find out if my sister is okay and everybody else in there. They don't deserve anything like this. Nobody," Hilda Cabrizalez told 3 News.

Just down the road from the nursing home, police responded to another scene on the 4200 block of West Highway 44 where two more victims were discovered.

Authorities believe both scenes are connected.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's families and the residents, visitors and employees at Retama Manor who experienced this tragedy," said Robstown Police Chief Erasmo Flores.

Retama Manor Nursing Center is a medium-sized for profit senior retirement care community. The community houses about 94 beds.

Robstown city secretary, Herman Rodriguez spoke with our Bill Churchwell live during 3 News First Edition Saturday morning.

He tells 3 News the medical examiner has been able to contact the families of the deceased in order to verify the identities of the victims.

The police chief and the mayor of Robstown are working to collect all of the information and will be releasing what they can during a press conference set for 3 p.m. Saturday in Robstown.

"It's kind of like waking up from a nightmare, where you think this is not going on in our own backyard, and then trying to inform everybody about what's going on. There was a lot of relief in some instances, but at the same time you've got a multiple shooting happening in a small town. You have people who witnessed something horrific and it's something they have to digest and process," said Rodriguez.

If you have any information to offer in reference to this matter, please contact the Robstown Police Department at (361) 387-3531.

