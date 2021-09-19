Woman arrested after crashing into patrol unit while under the influence of alcohol

Sanders then refused to cooperate with officers, attempted to escape from custody, and assaulted another AP officer while at the hospital.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A 23 year old woman from Aransas Pass is in San Patricio County Jail today, after driving drunk, and wrecking into an Aransas Pass patrol unit.

According to Police Chief Eric Blanchard, it was around 3 a.m. when a patrol officer was turning onto Huff St. near the Aransas Pass Harbor.

23 year old Kristain Sanders struck the officer's patrol car head on, causing severe damage to both vehicles, the impact even caused the airbags to deploy.



Sanders then refused to cooperate with officers, attempted to escape from custody, and assaulted another AP officer while at the hospital.

“The officer is doing fine and in fact was released for regular duty,” Blanchard said. “Everything is good so no major issues. The girl that struck her is apparently doing fine as well and hopefully sobering up in jail."