Corpus Christi — A woman landed her "dream shark" off of the Corpus Christi coast over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post by the South Texas Fishing Association, Sierra Thompson hooked the 8'3" male tiger shark around 11 pm on Saturday, September 8.
Tomlinson snagged a few photos with her catch and took some measurements before returning the shark to the water.
View more photos below:
