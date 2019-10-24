CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video shared to 3News on social media shows a woman making her way around the Restyle Xchange store located on McArdle and Airline Wednesday afternoon. The video shows the woman looking at the clothes on the racks ar first and later taking a piece of clothing and hiding it in her purse.



According to officials, the business has already filed a report to police.



If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

