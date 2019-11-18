HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to a stopped van alongside I-45 North early Monday to find a woman in labor.
Shortly before 2 a.m. first responders were called to I-45 near Little York. They found a large white van stopped on the shoulder of the southbound mainlanes.
A woman was delivering a baby in the front passenger seat.
KHOU 11 cameras showed the child being removed from the van in a blanket. Both mother and child were then transported to the hospital in the same ambulance.
Mom and baby are expected to be okay, authorities sat the scene told KHOU 11.
