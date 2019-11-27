CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are looking for a man accused of trying to rob a woman at gunpoint in a parking lot overnight.

It happened just after midnight in the parking of the Walmart at Greenwood and S.P.I.D. Police say a man walked up showing a gun and demanding the woman hand over her purse, she told the robber she didn't have anything except the groceries she just bought inside the store.

"If for some reason I have to I will get security or somebody to walk with me, because it was a very trying, very scary experience something you don't think is ever going to happen to you," said the victim, Laronda Billups.

Officers are looking for two men driving a two toned dark green and silver older model truck. The robber was described as a Hispanic man in his 20's with dark curly hair and slim build.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

