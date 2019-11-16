HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a woman crawled out of a moving vehicle on the North Freeway and was then hit and killed by another vehicle.

This happened at about 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of the North Freeway just before 610.

Police said the woman was in the car with her husband and the two were arguing right before she fell out of the car. The woman was drunk, according to investigators.

She was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

The driver who hit her stopped to help.

So far no one from this accident has been arrested.

Check back for updates.

