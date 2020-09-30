Woman in Beeville being recognized for crafty shoes

The shoe designs started as a hobby, and even though she's received more attention than ever before, she's not sure about turning it into a business yet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executives at Walmart have been highlighting individual employees across the country who have special talents or abilities On the company's Facebook page.

This week, they recognized a woman in Beeville for her artistic talents, which has received a rave reviews on social media.

Bianca Puga works at the Walmart in an Beeville. She is receiving that attention after posting online videos of her painting on shoes. She's now using the platform as a stage to promote her art work and her online store.

"Maybe over 2,000 comments with people wanting me to contact them for shoes, they found my Instagram they found my personal Facebook; I'm getting messages everywhere.

Puga said the feedback surprised her and the store management. Now, she says she's been overwhelmed with requests and orders; with some people even coming up to her while she's working asking about shoes.

"I got the recognition and I kind of feel bad for that because I have a lot of friends who taught me tricks about these shoe customs and I wouldn't have learned it, if I hadn't talked to them"