SAN ANTONIO — A portion of IH-35 S was shut down for approximately 2 hours Friday morning as investigators worked the scene of a major crash.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to a crash at the IH-35 S and 410 interchange around 1:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a car crashed into the center median wall in the southbound lanes of IH-35.

Police said that the driver, a woman in her 30s, drove off the 410 flyover, down an embankment, up on IH-35 and into the median.

The woman was pulled from the car and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.